Cheryl Burke talked about looking for love. She is getting back into the dating game and is laying it all out there.

Burke shared details about her new podcast “Burke in the Game.” The first episode features her therapist and our own Sam Rubin, and they talked about how she can date and find love again.

You can follow along with Cheryl’s love life with her new podcast “Burke in the Game” out everywhere now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2022.