Actress Jessy Schram is known for her roles on shows like “Nashville” and “Once Upon a Time” and now she has a full-time role on the NBC series “Chicago Med.”

Schram’s character on the show is Dr. Hannah, who we have seen battle drug addiction, and love affairs, she left last season, and now she has returned for season 8.

“What I love so much about coming back this season, is we got to see Hannah at her lowest points, we have to see how she’s coming back to the hospital and she battling her reputation,” explained the actress. “Now as we move forward we get to see somebody that truly is moving through and within recovery. There will be a lot of things that threaten her emotions and her sobriety and how she chooses to go forward and I think it’s really amazing that we get to see her in a great space and moving through things.”

Schram also touched on how she feels her character is relatable to those who struggle at home and she has received stories from people about how drugs affect them personally or with their loved ones and how they handle the situation.

With her character being in a respected position as a doctor, the actress said how it puts a professional face on substance abuse and it helps challenge some of the stereotypes society has put a label on and it does put a spin on what going through addiction can look like.

“Chicago Med” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 27, 2022.