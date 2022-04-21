Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor joined us to talk about starring in the new series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” The new Showtime show is a series remake of the original 1976 film starring David Bowie.

It will premiere Sunday on Showtime.

Chiwetel will also be reprising his role as Mordo in the highly anticipated second installment of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” franchise with Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters May 6.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.