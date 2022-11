Singer-songwriter and SoCal native Chloé Caroline joined us live to discuss and perform her new single “Saving Space,” which is available to stream now.

Chloé also shared details on her upcoming E.P.

To stay updated on Chloé’s music career, visit her website or follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 1, 2022.