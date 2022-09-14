Chris Bianco shared his love for pizza and talked about starring in the new show “Chef’s table: Pizza.”

Sam Rubin asked Chris for his thoughts on chain pizza, and he said he has nothing against it, but he tries to provide a delicious pizza alternative to this pizza option.

Chris explained what he means by “accountable pizza” and said he tries to be transparent about what goes into making his famous artisanal pizzas. He talked about using clean, quality ingredients, and said that by using better ingredients, you will have a better end result.

When asked what the “secret” is to making great pizza, Chris said there is no secret. Every step and every part of the process is important and needs to be accounted for, and that is what makes a great pizza.

“Chef’s Table: Pizza” is streaming on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2022.