Chris Daughtry talks band’s new album, performs new hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown’

Multi-platinum selling rocker Chris Daughtry talks about the inspiration behind his band Daughtry’s new album, “Dearly Beloved,” and taking complete creative control on the record.

Daughtry also performs a KTLA Exclusive performance of the band’s new hit single “Heavy Is the Crown” from the iconic Viper Room on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

