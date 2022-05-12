Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell joined us to talk about starring in the new film, “Senior Year.”

The film centers around character Stephanie (Rebel Wilson) who starts out in high school in 2002 (Angourie Rice plays young Rebel for the 2002 film portion), falls into a 20-year-coma after an injury from a cheer stunt and wakes up in 2022 as a 37-year-old woman ready to go back to high school and finish her Senior Year – comedy ensues.

Chris plays Stephanie’s father and is the only actor in the film that is in the entire movie, covering both 2002 and 2022.

“Senior Year” drops on Netflix on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2022.