We loved him in “Abbott Elementary.” Now, while on hiatus from the hit ABC sitcom, Chris Perfetti is starring in the two-character drama “King James,” which is playing at Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum now through July 3 and is directed by Kenny Leon.

In the show, which spans more than a decade, Perfetti plays Matt, a die-hard basketball fan who loves the Cleveland Cavaliers and its then star player LeBron James. He strikes up an unlikely, sometimes difficult friendship with Shawn (Glenn Davis), an African American basketball fan who comes from very different circumstances.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15, 2022.