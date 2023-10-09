When it comes to weddings, “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz is a huge fan, even if the big day isn’t hers.

“I literally watch stranger’s weddings on YouTube,” she revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It’s not right you guys, but I love it! I love love!”

While Metz has walked down the aisle before, she doesn’t “have to have a wedding” she just gets fulfilled watching others tie the knot.

The actress’s love life is making headlines after she and, now ex, Bradley Collins announced they were splitting up. The couple issued a joint statement on Saturday via Instagram.

“We just discovered that, ultimately, we’re better friends. It’s so nice to have a mature relationship and say ‘I want to be your friend,'” she explained. “I want to be in your life. I want you to be in my life. Because we have songs and books and all those things to write together. It’s bittersweet because you love the person. But you know, ultimately, you’re like, maybe they’re just not my forever person. He’ll be my forever friend, which is lovely.”

Metz said the reason for the public statement was transparency.

“I’ve always been transparent. I’m like the people’s people,” she said. “I’m honest. I also know that there’s going to be questions to be asked, and I’d rather sort of, have the narrative come from me where it’s the truth, and it’s not misconstrued.”

Both Collins and Metz plan to continue their successful working relationship. They co-wrote the book “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You,” which now has an accompanying album called “Prayed For This Day.”

“We really were so inspired by the lines (of) the book, learning to be brave, that your parents love you no matter what,” Metz realized. “We were like, we should write an album. So we did that and it’s very special. I think it’s healed a lot of inner child stuff for me that I never expected. I was like, ‘Wow, these are things that I wanted to hear as a child.'”

Not only did it impact her, but it’s having an impact on others as well.

“I have so many friends and so many strangers who are like, ‘My kid cannot go to sleep without listening to your album.’ That is the sweetest thing and it means so much to me,” she gushed. “It was just a beautiful experience and I’m so grateful to share it and have people listen to it.”

“When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” and the album “Prayed For This Day” are out now.