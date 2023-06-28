John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have added another bundle of joy to their brood.

The couple welcomed a son, Wren Alexander Stephens on June 19 via surrogate. His middle name is in honor of the woman who carried him, Alexandra.

In a post to Instagram, Teigen went into detail to explain the journey the couple embarked on after suffering a miscarriage in 2020 with her son, Jack

The “Cravings” author then revealed that she’d always wanted four children, ever since she was a little girl.

Skeptical that she could carry another child, Teigen said in 2021, she and the “All of Me” singer made the move to explore surrogacy and inquired about “having two tandem surrogates, each to bring us a healthy baby boy or girl”.

During that time, the former model decided she wanted to try getting pregnant once more.

“If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst,” she wrote. “I promised I would be okay no matter what happened.”

After going through IVF, as she did with children Luna and Miles, she became pregnant with daughter Esti Maxine Stephens who was born in January.

In the meantime, their surrogate attempted to carry one of the couple’s embryos but it didn’t survive. She then tried again, after undergoing medical procedures, and became pregnant with baby Wren.

Both women were pregnant at the same time.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Teigen penned. “We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”