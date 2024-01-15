Actress Christina Apple surprised the crowd at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards by presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The “Married… with Children” alum walked out onto the stage to the iconic theme song and the audience immediately rose to their feet.

Applegate was overcome with emotion by the standing ovation.

Her appearance comes over three years after announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis during the final season of “Dead to Me.”

Teary-eyed, she lightened the mood by making a joke.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine. Body not by Ozempic.”

The jokes continued from the “Samantha Who?” actress when the audience clapped after every sentence she read.

Christina Applegate, left, and Anthony Anderson appear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“We don’t have to applaud every time I do something.”

She then joked about her escort onstage saying, “I actually don’t need him here; he’s just really cute.”

After announcing the nominees, she proudly read Ayo Edebiri’s name as the winner.

“Ayo, get you a– up here,” she said proudly.

Applegate has been very public about her MS journey and even said she may not be working “on-camera again,” she told Vanity Fair last year.

During the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she revealed that it was probably her final red carpet appearance.

She further discussed her struggles with the diagnosis with the Los Angeles Times.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment,” she said.

She said she planned on doing more voiceover work “to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”