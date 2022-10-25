Christine Lakin won us over as the tough, but lovable, tomboy Al in ABC’s TGIF favorite “Step By Step.”

If the sitcom were to ever make a comeback, Lakin says she would definitely be on board.

“All I try to do is get my old family back together, I’m always harassing them,” she told KTLA’s Sam Rubin. “I’d have to be able to at least direct one, that’s a lot of what I do these days.”

The actress is busy behind the scenes in the director’s chair. She’s co-directing “Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical” at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank.

For Lakin, the journey has been a long time coming.

“I’ve always been so interested in the whole package. Even as a kid, I was constantly bugging people about their jobs and asking how cameras worked and wanting to know what the writer’s room was like,” she said. “For me, theater and television were my team sport.”

The musical isn’t her first time directing. She directed episodes of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

As a former child star herself, Lakin has enjoyed working with young actors and helping them perfect their craft.

She’s provided them with a key piece of advice: focus on the work.

“It always has to come back to the work and why we do this,” she said. “It has to be fun and when it stops being fun for you, you’ve got to find something else to do.”

You can catch “Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical” every Friday through Sunday from now until Nov. 6 at the Garry Marshall Theatre.