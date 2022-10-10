Great Scott!

A DeLorean wasn’t needed to reunite Marty McFly and Doc Brown for NYC Comic Con over the weekend.

Actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox brought fans to tears when both hit the stage.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” tweeted one user. The video amassed over 8 million views after being posted a little more than 24 hours.

The movie’s stars also rejoiced in the reunion.

“I cherish these moments! Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon , my dear friend @realmikejfox , and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year,” Lloyd posted on Instagram. “This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

“Great Lloyd,” Fox posted on his Instagram story,

During the Q&A portion, both men took questions from the audience and discussed how Fox wasn’t the first pick for the role.

Eric Stoltz originally spent over a month on the film until the director, Robert Zemeckis, had to break the news he wasn’t right for the role.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd told the crowd, according to Uproxx. “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?”

The duo immediately clicked, and cinematic history was made.

Fox also spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and credited peers like Lloyd for helping him through his journey.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking—but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox explained. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given—the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

The New York event isn’t the first time the dynamic duo reunited.

Back in 2015, they reprised their characters for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as it was the day Doc and Marty traveled “Back to the Future.”