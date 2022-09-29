Actor Christopher Lowell joins KTLA to talk about his new show “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.”

The series centers on two high school best friends navigating life in the ’80s when one of them becomes possessed by the devil.

Lowell shared more about portraying the videographer in the hit Netflix series, “Inventing Anna” and how he was filming in Morocco just before the pandemic started.

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 30.

For Los Angeles locals, catch the premiere on the big screen at the Los Feliz Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m., for one night only.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 29, 2022