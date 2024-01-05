For many Peloton users, the point of the program is to exercise in the comfort of your own home sans judgment from others.

That wasn’t exactly the case for Christopher Nolan.

The British filmmaker had an uncomfortable moment during a class when the instructor slammed one of his films over three years ago.

Nolan revealed the story while accepting the Best Director award for his film “Oppenheimer” at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards gala.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan told the crowd. “When (film critic) Rex Reed takes a s–t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!”

While Nolan didn’t call out the exact Peloton instructor, fans on social media brought back a clip of cyclist instructor Jenn Sherman who talked about his film “Tenant” in 2020 starring David Washington and Robert Pattison.

After Variety posted the story, Sherman addressed the comment in a post to Instagram.

“To Mr. Christopher Nolan…(never thought I’d type that),” she captioned the video.

“Huge day for me, when I come to find out that the one and only Christopher Nolan, one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century, knows who the hell I am. I was excited and then I read the article,” she explained.

“Listen. It was 2020. It was a dark time. I’m up on the platform, teaching my little class, and I’m running my mouth off like I’m known to do and I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before. What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later? That would only happen to me.”

“I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in ‘Tenet.’ That s–t went right over my head,” she continued. “But I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice. And that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.”

To make amends, Sherman invited Nolan to come into the Peloton Studios to do an in-person workout.

“You can critique my class. You’ll have a great time. You’ll sit in the front row. And I promise you it’ll be insult-free.”