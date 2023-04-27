Chukwudi Iwuji is a name buzzing in the superhero world.

Last year he made his DC debut in the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” and now he makes a villainous turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.”

The move means a lot to the Repertory Theater actor.

“I never thought when I went to the cinemas to watch the Marvel movies, I’d be part of it. It was always something I would go treat myself to watch and watch those superstars do it,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “So there’s something surreal about it.”

Playing a villain like High Evolutionary is something the actor embraced.

“In society, we tend to not live with that side of our lives. We grew up living socially acceptable ways, but we all have this little dark side ying and yang, right?,” he explained. “To be given this option where you can be as bad as you want, and be paid to do it. It’s pretty awesome!”

He describes the villain as a combination of a mad scientist, a James Bond Villain, and “The Island of Dr. Moreau.”

Iwuji knew he was on the right path when filmmaker James Gunn called him to let him know he was chosen to play Clemson Murn “Peacemaker.”

“I’ll never forget that moment where (Gunn) says, ‘Well, you’re gonna be with me for another six months,'” he explained.

Gunn has directed several films and is now running the entire DC Universe at Warner Bros. and there’s no doubt he’s up for the job, according to Iwuiji.

“He has this habit of redefining the genre,” he explained. “It’s bigger than each project he does. He’s redefining how people will then go on to deal with the genre. So taking over a studio, like DC makes perfect sense.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters May 5.