A baby is on the way for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

The “Goodies” singer revealed her baby bump in a video to Instagram on Tuesday morning as her song “How We Roll,” which features Chris Brown, played in the background.

The singer’s caption features a lyric from the song, it read “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib.”

NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The video begins with Ciara dancing by a pool, then she turns to the side to reveal she’s with child. The man behind the camera was none other than the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Comments immediately rolled in from the couple’s most famous friends.

“Congratulations! Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson,” wrote Vanessa Bryant.

“I love u!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to my fam!!!!!!!” penned Lala Anthony. “Another baby coming into the family. Can’t wait.”

This will be the couple’s third child together. They have a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison, and a 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara has a son, 9-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex-fiance, the rapper Future.