Hollywood is mourning the loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the man famous for pumping up the crowd on “The Ellen Show” and for making memorable dance videos with his wife on Instagram.

Boss died Tuesday at 40 years old from an apparent suicide.

Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence on Wednesday morning and posted a statement.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. “I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

She also posted a touching photo of the two embraced in a hug.

Ellen Degeneres posted this image with Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on her Instagram on Dec. 14, 2022.

Ciara remembered Boss with a fun backstage dance video of the two of them during her time as a guest on “Ellen.”

“I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us,” she tweeted. “I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today!

May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time.”

Jada Pinkett Smith shared an old photo to Instagram with the “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant alongside Donald Glover. They starred in “Magic Mike XXL” together.

Instagram: Jada Pinkett Smith

“I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind,” she wrote. “We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind, and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme, and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.”

Former “Ellen Show” executive producer Andy Lassner honored Boss on Twitter with an old photo of him alongside DeGeneres and Boss in a car for a segment from the daytime talk show.

“Rest my friend,” Lassner tweeted.

Questlove wrote “I have no words man,” in a post on social media. He then shared some comforting words for those who may be struggling right now. “Every day is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions and how to deal with it.”

He also advised people to “take time out” for those who feel like they’re “on the edge.”

“Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds,” he concluded.

Yvette Nicole Brown took to Twitter to express her condolences.

“This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful and full of life. Always,” she tweeted. “If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988.”

Boss leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It is free and available 24 hours a day.