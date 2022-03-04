Cindy Williams talks ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘The First Nudie Musical’ and her new show ‘Me, Myself & Shirley’

Cindy Williams shared how she got the idea for her one man show “Me, Myself, and Shirley.” She said she is so blessed that people still love “Laverne & Shirley” after all these years. She also shared details about filming the cult classic ‘The First Nudie Musical’ with some college friends.

“The First Nudie Musical” is now available on video on demand and digital.

To purchase tickets to see Cindy in “Me, Myself, and Shirley” visit MeMyselfAndShirley.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2022.