CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas.

The convention is the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world.

Attendees on Tuesday got a chance to see the highly anticipated DC Film, “The Flash,” two months before it hits theaters.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the film was “the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s seen it about three times.

The film stars Ezra Miller as The Flash, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both play different versions of Batman and Sashe Calle plays Supergirl.

Miller’s transgressions off-screen did spark controversy. He’s been charged with theft and physical assault. He reportedly apologized to Warner Bros. execs, promising to get his life together.

For the theater owners who have seen the movie, the reviews are strong.

“DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made,” tweeted Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes. “An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more.”

Rick Roman, an attendee from Kentucky, boasted about the film to Deadline.

“The audience loved it. I thought it was very good — lots of humor,” he told the publication. “Emotional at the end with some people crying. I like how they brought in Batman to support the Flash. Smart move. The movie will have legs since people will see it more than once.”

One reviewer compared it to two fan favorites.

“#TheFlash is as good as rumored. It’s ‘Back to the Future’ meets ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter,” tweeted Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9. “If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious but it’s also just incredibly satisfying, heartwarming & fun.”

The consensus is that is exceeded many people’s expectations.

“I don’t know what to say other than #TheFlash delivered more than I could have hoped,” Gamespot Senior Editor Chris E. Hayner said. “The acting is beyond great. Keaton delivers everything you want. Supergirl is my new favorite superhero? I’m genuinely shocked this movie meets and surpasses the hype. I never expected that.”

“The Flash” is set to hit theaters on June 16.