In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Cirque du Soleil is offering a special ticket deal for its Las Vegas performances throughout the rest of the year.

For a limited time, Californians can save up to 30% on tickets for Cirque du Soleil performances in Sin City.

Golden State residents have to purchase tickets between March 27 and May 25 to partake in the discount. Tickets can be purchased online.

Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas performances include:

“ Mystère ” at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

” at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino “ Michael Jackson ONE ” at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

” at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino

at Bellagio Resort & Casino “ KÀ” at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino “ The Beatles LOVE” at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

at The Mirage Hotel & Casino “Mad Apple” at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

For people who can’t make the trip out to Las Vegas, “Corteo,” the latest traveling Cirque du Soleil production, will be playing at various California cities through September.

“Corteo is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth,” a news release said.

California residents can catch “Corteo” in these cities:

•Los Angeles: March 23-April 30

•Sacramento: Aug. 3-6

•San Jose: Aug. 9-13

•Oakland: Aug. 17-20

•San Francisco: Aug. 23-27

•San Diego: Sept. 6-10

Tickets for these performances can be purchased online.