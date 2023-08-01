The Citadel Outlets is stepping in to help Swifties who couldn’t get tickets to see Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

The outdoor mall will be giving away two floor seats to Swift’s Aug. 7 show at Sofi Stadium, transportation to and from the concert and a $500 gift card to the Citadel Outlets to help the lucky fan find the perfect Eras Tour outfit.

To enter the contest, fans will have to visit the Commerce-based shopping mall and provide their first and last name, phone number and email address to enter the raffle. Entries will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Swifties can also gain extra entries to the contest by dressing up as the pop star during one of her eras, following the official Citadel Outlets on social media, or by sharing and tagging the outdoor mall in a post on Instagram.

The hashtag #CitadelOutlets should also be used in the caption.

Fans who dress up as Swift will gain five bonus entries; following the official Citadel Outlets account on social media garners one bonus entry per platform and sharing an Instagram post equals two bonus entries, according to the contest website.

The contest winner will be randomly selected during a drawing at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Official contest rules can be found on the Citadel Outlets website.

Swift is slated to perform six straight nights at SoFi Stadium beginning Aug. 3. Tickets for the shows are currently sold out.