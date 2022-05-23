Actors Kevin Dillon and Sean Patrick Flanery joined us bright and early from the French Rivera, a day after their thriller “Frank & Penelope” screened at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

After having considerable experience in front of the camera, Flanery was behind the scenes on this project as the film’s writer and director.

“Being in the editing room and watching it in the editorial bay to the soundstage — it was amazing to see it on the huge screen like that,” Flanery explained.

“The Boondock Saints” actor credited Dillon, who stars in the film, for making his directorial debut an easy transition.

“He’s the most normal, down-to-earth guy,” he said. “It’s an honor to work with somebody I really didn’t have to prep. He read the script and he did it exactly as I envisioned it.”

While the pair promoted their film, they did take the time to enjoy the French resort town.

Dillon, known for his role as “Johnny Drama” in “Entourage,” was quick to point out that he actually got to enjoy this trip to the South of France, because the last time he was there he was filming for the HBO hit. “It’s great, it’s a lot of fun,” Dillon exclaimed.

“I’ve actually never been here,” confessed Flanery. “The closest I’ve been was seeing it on ‘Entourage.’ So, this is a wonderful experience for me.”

“Frank & Penelope” hits theaters June 3.