Kristoffer Polaha is a staple actor in Lifetime movies and Anna Gomez is a popular author. The two have been co-authors for some time now as they have written “Moments Like This.” They have now added a second installment to their “From Kona with Love” series, their new book is called, “Where the Sun Rises.”

The pair have been in contact via zoom for the last three years but the craziest thing about it all is that the two have never met in person, until now.

“It was like meeting an old friend,” revealed Gomez.

“Where the Sun Rises” is out now and they will be doing a book discussion and signing on Oct. 18 at Barnes and Noble at The Grove. Tickets are available now at eventbrite.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2022.