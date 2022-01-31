Coach Monica Aldama talks about what makes a good cheerleader

Monica Aldama talked about Season 2 of “Cheer” and shared details about some of the drama that took place with various members of the team. She also shared details about the CHEER LIVE 2022 Tour that is taking place later this year.

“Cheer” Season 2 is out on Netflix.

Tickets for the “CHEER LIVE 2022 Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster. The tour makes a stop in LA on June 3. You can get more details about the tour on Instagram @CheerTourOfficial.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 31, 2022.