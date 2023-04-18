Weekend 1 of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books, but before Weekend 2 begins, festival operators are going to have to pay up.

The city of Indio has fined the festival $117, 000 for curfew violations all three nights last weekend, according to Pitchfork.

On Sunday, Frank Ocean’s set went over curfew by almost 30 minutes. It was supposed to be wrapped by midnight Pacific time.

The “Channel Orange” singer’s performance started almost an hour later than scheduled.

Friday and Saturday’s 1 a.m. curfew was also broken by more than 20 minutes, the music publication reported.

Goldenvoice is the organizer of the mega event and agreed to pay the city a $20,000 fine for going over curfew by five minutes and $1,000 for every minute afterward. That agreement has been in effect since 2013.

The fines go toward Indio’s General Fund, which reportedly is used for operating costs, public works, and the fire and police departments.

KTLA 5 News has reached out to festival organizers for a statement and is awaiting a response.