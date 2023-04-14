Thousands are making their way to the desert to kick off Weekend 1 of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are this year’s headliners with other big names performing like Blondie, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Charli XCX and more.

A big surprise for attendees came days before when the festival announced Blink-182 will be performing on Friday. The punk-pop band’s set is the group’s first performance since announcing their reunion in 2022.

The moment wasn’t lost on band member Mark Hoppus.

He took to social media to commemorate the occasion where he noted his previous battle with cancer.

“Chemo to Coachella. Very much in my feelings today. Grateful to be here and excited to play a rock show with my friends tonight,” his caption read on Instagram.

The band is set to perform at 6:45 p.m. on the Sahara stage.

Ahead of his performance tonight, Bad Bunny returned to Instagram.

“I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella,” the singer captioned the photo, translated from Spanish to English.

The superstar is set to hit the main stage at 11:25 p.m.

Weekend 1 runs from April 14 until 16, followed by Weekend 2 from April 21 to 23. Tickets appear to be still available here.

For those who prefer to watch the performances from the comfort of their own couch at home, watch the live stream via Coachella’s YouTube channel.