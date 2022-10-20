Alicia Hannah-Kim is the first female sensei in the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai.”

When the Australian actress signed on to the series, she had no idea it was a smash.

“It’s always a thrill for an actor to book a role, but I was sort of shamefully unaware of how massive it (the series) really was,” she admitted to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I was sort of blissfully ignorant in filming. It only hit me after I had wrapped and I had gone home to Australia and I watched it hit number one in over 70 countries.”

Hannah-Kim plays Kim Da-Eun and said she’s having fun with all the karate moves on-screen, however, there have been some close calls.

“I did, sort of, make contact with Peyton’s face once, which was horrifying to me,” she revealed about costar Peyton List. “But it’s a really fun thing to learn and when you’re an actor you want to pick up a new skill when you’re working. For me- it was just beating up a bunch of teenagers in a dojo.”

Prior to starring in the series, she trained a bit in Muy Thai.

While she’s having a blast kicking some major teenage tail, she finds the role itself a very meaningful sign of representation.

“When I was younger, I don’t remember anybody that looked like me on Australian television. I never really stopped to dwell on it, to be honest,” she explained. “Now, thinking about young Asian girls that are going to watch this show and, sort of, be inspired by the fierceness and the strength- I just feel very lucky to be a part of a show that’s as impactful and far-reaching as ‘Cobra Kai.'”

“Cobra Kai” is currently streaming now on Netflix.