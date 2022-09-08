Martin Kove plays the roughest and toughest sensei in town in the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai.”

He reprises his role as Kreese, the villain in the “Karate Kid” movie franchise from the ’80s. He revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News why he decided to get back to punching.

“I signed on for this series to play more vulnerable and more emotional situations,” he said. “I didn’t want to reprise the tough guy from the ‘Karate Kid’ movie.”

One thing to note, is “Cobra Kai” has become a series the whole family can enjoy.

Parents who are fans of the original franchise are happy to see their favorite characters as adults. For children, it’s a whole new franchise that touches on subjects that are very relatable.

“It’s a family show where a family can get around the TV and watch something together,” Kove said.

While he’s back in the dojo, things are different three decades later.

“I look back at some of these old movies I had fights in, and I would loft myself up in the air while getting punched,” he reminisced. “Now, I just fall like a domino.”

Season 5 of “Cobra Kai” drops on Netflix on Sept. 9.