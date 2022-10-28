Actor Daniel Durant is currently competing in this season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The “Coda” actor is proving that you don’t need to hear music to have rhythm.

“If I go out and I’m at a party, I can feel the beat. I like to feel that. I like that vibration and I can follow the beat and dance,” the deaf actor explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “When it comes to ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ what I do with Britt (Stewart), is she teaches me the dance completely. She explains to me how the speeds change. How to speed up and slow down. I study it like a script.”

By the time of the performance, the “Switched at Birth” star’s muscles have memorized the routine.

“When I perform, I’m just doing my choreography. The timing is in my body,” he said.

The dancing competition series isn’t the first time Durant has dealt with music. He appeared on Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” years ago and had to choreograph his acting to go with the musical. He would sign while people were singing.

The experience wasn’t quite the same as “Dancing with the Stars” as he would have hidden cues to help him along the way.

“Coming to the ballroom, there are no cues. There are no lines for me to remember and kind of lean on,” he revealed.

You can watch and vote for Durant on “Dancing with the Stars,” which is live on Mondays at 5 p.m. on Disney+.