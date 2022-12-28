Adam Ray is a stand-up comedian who talked to KTLA’s Sam Rubin about his comedy shows and touring.

One of Ray’s latest gigs involves being the emcee in Hulu’s limited drama series “Welcome to Chippendales.” The series is about Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who founded the world-famous strip club and franchise Chippendales.

The creator of “Welcome to Chippendales,” Rob Seigel, is also the creator of the miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” where Ray portrays Jay Leno.

“Welcome to Chippendales” is streaming now on Hulu.

