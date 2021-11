Kym Whitley talked about the new cooking competition she is hosting, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” She explained that is it unique because it is everyday people that are competing using their favorite family recipes.

“The Big Holiday Food Fight” premieres at 9 p.m. on Tuesday on OWN. Starting next week, it will air at 8 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 15, 2021.