This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows actor Andy Dick at the world premiere of “Zoolander 2” in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested Friday on accusations of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies first received reports of an intoxicated person early Friday morning at a tavern in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, Dick, 57, was present and appeared intoxicated, according to TMZ.

During the arrest, authorities say Dick’s records showed was a registered sex offender who was not up to date on his registration.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Dick was booked and later released after posting bond.

This is not the comedian’s first run-in with the law.

In 2022, he was convicted of sexual battery after groping an Uber driver in West Hollywood back in 2019.

In May 2022, Dick was arrested at an Orange County campground for alleged sexual battery.

In October 2022, Dick was caught allegedly stealing tools from a Santa Barbara home, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.