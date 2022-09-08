Comedian David A. Arnold has died. He was 54. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 8, 2022.

Comedian David A. Arnold, who created the popular Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” died on Wednesday unexpectedly.

He was 54-years-old.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the comic’s family wrote in a statement to The L.A. Times. “David passed away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

The funnyman had a thriving standup career and was also a creative force.

He hosted Chocolate Sundaes at the Laugh Factory for a long time. In addition to creating the Nickelodeon hit, he worked on “Fuller House” on Netflix and “Bigger” on BET+.

“My brother is gone. Thank you for the laughs, the encouragement and the inspiration, comedian Loni Love posted to social media. “My love and prayers to his lovely wife Julie and his beautiful daughters. We are all heartbroken.”

“We are shocked and incredibly saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend and creative partner, David A. Arnold,” Nickelodeon tweeted.

Netflix’s Twitter account, Strong Black Lead tweeted: “Heartbroken by the loss of the talented David A. Arnold. An incredible comedian, with an even bigger heart, his legacy will live on forever.”

He is survived by his wife, Julie L. Harkness, and two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.