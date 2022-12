Erin Jackson is one of several comedians set to perform at an upcoming charity show at Hollywood Improv.

Non-profit organization, Comedy Gives Back, is hosting the event. It’s called “Laughing 4 Good.”

The show will happen at the Hollywood Improv on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

For more information just click here.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.