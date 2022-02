Russell Howard talked about his Netflix special “Lubricant” and his documentary “Until the Wheels Come Off.” He shared what it was like making these during the pandemic.

“Lubricant” and “Until the Wheels Come Off” are out now on Netflix.

Russell will also be at the Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles on April 8 and and 9 for his Respite World Tour.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 21, 2022.