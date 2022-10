TJ Miller is a comedian and actor who has made us laugh in movies like “Deadpool” and “She’s Out of My League,” and now Miller has produced new stand-up comedy special, “Dear Jonah.”

“It is unlike anything else that’s ever been made,” Miller told KTLA Morning News Tuesday.

“It’s sort of a love letter to him,” he said.

TJ’s comedy special “Dear Jonah” is streaming now on YouTube.