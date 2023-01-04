The new year started off on a high note for KTLA 5 entertainment producer Marie Cathcart. Her beau, Bobby Kane, popped the question and she said yes!

The pair’s love story began in Las Vegas while Bobby was at a bachelor party and Marie at a post-divorce celebration. It’s important to note that Marie was an attendee of the bash and not celebrating her own divorce.

The couple ended up talking for three hours and after that Bobby just had to call “dibs” on the talented producer.

“We were talking and just hit it off,” Marie gushed on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

While in Sin City, Bobby, who lives in Philadelphia, promised he’d visit Marie in Los Angeles and three months later made it happen.

Fast forward to the first day of 2023, Bobby got down on one knee and popped the question while they spent a romantic weekend in Temecula.

As for wedding plans, the couple is still basking in post-engagement bliss but they are kicking around one idea.

“We’re thinking of having Sam officiate the wedding,” Bobby joked.

Congratulations Marie and Bobby!