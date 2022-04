Singer, actor and YouTuber Conor Maynard joined us live to talk about his debut album, “Contrast,” which secured a number one in the UK charts and produced five UK top ten singles.

He also performed a one minute acoustic version for us of his current single that’s out now, “Dance With Somebody,” a reinterpretation of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Conor will also be releasing a new single, “P.G.N.L.” on April 22.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2022.