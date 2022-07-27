Corbin Bleu returns to the fictional East High, though not as Chad Danforth, but as himself.

“I’m playing a different version of myself. In a different universe what would Corbin look like if the ‘High School Musical’ movies had a different effect on him and if he had a different perspective to it?” he explained. “We get to see his arc of what this new generation really does to his heart to remind him what theater and what the ‘High School Musical’ movies really mean to him.”

Bleu called the show’s version of himself “a little more jaded” and “full of himself.”

His return comes as his former “High School Musical” costars sparked rumors that they may be making a comeback as well. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens each posted to social media in front of the East High sign.

Bleu denied that he had heard any rumors about Efron and Hudgens’ return. “I think that it’s such a great testament to the fact that it breeds very well in our hearts,” he said of the pair’s posts.

The actor did reveal what fans can expect for Season 3.

“They are all going to camp and it’s a camp they’ve been talking about since the first season. So we get to see them out of their element,” he explained. “In the same way the second ‘High School Musical’ movie takes our high schoolers, that we’ve grown to love, into a completely different scenario like at Lava Springs. This time we get to see them at Shallow Lake.”

Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres Wednesday on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.