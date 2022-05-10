Corey Hart, known for his hit 80’s single “Sunglasses at Night,” has partnered with Doritos and “Stranger Things” in anticipation of the hit Netflix series’ Season 4 premiere on May 27.

The “Live from the Upside Down” virtual concert he’s involved in will be on June 23 with Charli XCX, The Go-Go’s and Soft Cell.

What’s the story behind the concert? Corey, Charli, The Go-Go’s and Soft Cell were on their way to Doritos Fest ’86 when their tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Indiana and the musicians disappeared to another dimension. The concert was canceled, until now.

Fans can watch the concert by accessing “tickets” found on bags of Doritos and Doritos 3D Crunch with limited-edition Stranger Things packaging or they can reserve a ticket by visiting Snack.com. There will also be 80’s inspired concert merch that fans can score on the website, including hats, bags, t-shirts, and posters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.