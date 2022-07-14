For decades Counting Crows front man Adam Duritz was known for his dreadlocks, then in 2019 he decided to shave them off.

“I had just landed in England and I was at my friend’s house, he was at work. My girlfriend had crashed because she had jetlag. I decided I kind of was just going to take a shower and then I decided to shave my head,” Duritz revealed. “So I shaved it, took a shower and then went upstairs and woke my girlfriend up and scared the hell out of her. She couldn’t figure out who I was.”

The singer said he found enjoyment in life’s simple pleasures following the big chop. “For a few months, every time I’d pass the bathroom in somebody’s house, I’d go and stick my head under the sink,” he laughed. “I couldn’t stop doing it. I still get a kick out of it.”

New hair aside, the “Accidentally in Love” singer is glad to be back on the road with his band following the pandemic. “It’s strange to be so isolated,” he revealed. “It’s wonderful to play shows again.”

The band has a very big year up ahead. Next year they celebrate 30 years together. While Duritz doesn’t necessarily have a bash planned, he is very thrilled.

“I’m very proud of the fact that it’s lasted this long because rock bands have the shelf-life of about five minutes and we’re coming up on three decades,” he revealed. “So, I’m very very proud of that. “

You can see Adam Duritz and the Counting Crows perform live at the O.C. Fair.

They’ll be at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa on July 27.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and each ticket also gets same-day admission to the O.C. Fair.