Ashland Craft shared how thankful she is to get good reviews on her new album “Travelin’ Kind.” She talked about how inspiring it has been to go on tour with Zac Brown Band.

She also performed her single “Make It Past Georgia” and talked about the inspiration behind the song.

Ashland’s album “Travelin’ Kind” is available to download now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6. 2021.