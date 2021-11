Gary Allan shared what it is like to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. He also talked about his new album “Ruthless” and said his favorite song is constantly changing.

The vinyl edition of Gary Allan’s new album “Ruthless” is available now. You can download and stream it wherever you get your music. For tour tickets and information, visit GaryAllan.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2021.