Country artist Tyler Rich performs his new, upcoming single ‘A Little Bit of You’

Tyler Rich talked about moving to Nashville to pursue his music career, and said it is so beneficial to be there to make country music. He talked about using social media to promote his music and how fans on TikTok convinced him to release his music early. He also performed his newest song “A Little Bit of You.”

“A Little Bit of You” will be out on Nov. 12. You can buy and download all of Tyler’s songs and albums wherever you get your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2021.

