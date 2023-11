Rising Country Music star Bryan Martin has a lot to be excited about. He just made his Grand Ole Opry debut, he’s earned over 435 million worldwide streams, and he’s headed out on tour next year with Superstar Morgan Wallen.

But Martin took a break from his busy schedule to talk to KTLA about his incredible story. He also debuted a KTLA Weekend Morning premiere performance of his hit “We Ride.“

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Nov. 11, 2023.