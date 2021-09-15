Country star Chris Janson performs new single ‘Bye Mom’ ahead of SoCal ‘Boots In the Park’ show

Rising Country music superstar Chris Janson talks about getting back on the road, and performs his brand new sentimental single “Bye Mom,” ahead of his upcoming SoCal shows.

Janson will join superstar Jon Pardi & more at the “Boots In the Park” festival Sunday, Sept. 19th at SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco.

Look out for Janson’s new album in 2022, and check out his new single here. You can also follow him on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1PM on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, 2021.