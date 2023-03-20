Country singer Jimmie Allen may be known for hits like “Best Shot,” and for touring the country with stars like Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, but it turns out he’s quite the bowler.

He revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that he caught the bowling bug from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and takes it quite seriously.

The “Freedom Was a Highway” singer explained he has three bowling balls in his arsenal.

‘When you go to these different tournaments, there are different oil patterns. So, the thicker oil is harder for the ball to cut through. The lighter the ball, the ball hooks heavier,” he said. “It all depends on the pattern, who you’re bowling with because the more bowlers you have in a lane, the more oil gets pushed around.”

Allen keeps about eight or nine bowling balls at a time on his tour bus and revealed he’s set to reveal a ball of his own.

When he’s not bowling, he’s working on music and serving as a mentor for up-and-coming artists.

He stars in the new music competition, “My Kind of Country,” alongside Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck, as they search the globe for the next country music superstar.

“A lot of people have views on what they think country (music) is and what it isn’t,” he said. “To me, it isn’t about changing country music. It’s about adding to it.”

“My father grew up on country. He loves it. If I change it, it’s taking away what my dad loves about it. I can keep what he loves about it but also what I love.”

Allen said he wanted to help the contestants “be themselves” and help them best express the pain and joy in their lives through songs to the listeners.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” he explained. “Yes you can have a nice guy, but if the nice guy doesn’t sell tickets, if the nice guy doesn’t move numbers or sell records, that’s not a good business move. That’s what I wanted to do with this show, give them intangible advice about being good people and working hard, but also understanding this is a business.”

Allen is no stranger to a singing contest. Back in 2011, he competed in “American Idol.”

“I do not think I am more talented or work harder than any contestant on that show,” he clarified. “The only difference is the opportunity. I just wanted to be a part of something to help provide more opportunities.”

“My Kind of Country” premieres on March 24 on Apple TV+.