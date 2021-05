Country star Jordan Davis joined us live to chat about his new EP “Buy Dirt.” Jordan also shared how he managed to get Luke Bryan on the EP and why he is excited to perform at the Staples Center in October.

For more information on his tour and EP, visit jordandavisofficial.com, or follow him on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 25, 2021.