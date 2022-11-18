Criss Angel has been blowing our minds with illusions and magic tricks for decades.

In his new star-studded competition series, “Cris Angel’s Magic with the Stars,” the MINDFREAK magician wants to teach some celebrities his many secrets.

Among the stars are Corbin Bleu, Ginuwine, Flava Flav, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and more.

“I’m teaching the celebrities how to do my illusions I perform every night. It’s not like tricks when you take a girl in leotards and shove her in a box,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “There’s material that other headline magicians are not capable of performing because it’s at that level.”

When it comes to Cris Angel’s many illusions, his favorite is his award-winning levitation.

“It won the Greatest Illusion of All Time, by the largest magic publication, Vanish,” he explained. “I love all my children that I create, but that levitation with the backward flip, picking somebody up, and flying away from the stage is something that is an instant standing ovation.”

New episodes of “Cris Angel’s Magic with the Stars” air Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on KTLA.